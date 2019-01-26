AccuWeather: Colder, Some Sun

WEATHER

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Cold and blustery. High 37. Wind chills in the upper 20's.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 22-26.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild. A late day or evening rain or snow shower is possible. High 48.

MONDAY: Sun, few clouds. High 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. A period of light rain is expected late in the day that could changeover to light snow and ice by evening as temperatures crash. High 45.

WEDNESDAY: Blustery and much colder! Look for a mixture of sun and clouds with a few flurries in spots. High 25. Wind chills in the single digits.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 22.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 21.

