AccuWeather: Colder, Some Sun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Cold and blustery. High 37. Wind chills in the upper 20's.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 22-26.
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild. A late day or evening rain or snow shower is possible. High 48.
MONDAY: Sun, few clouds. High 40.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. A period of light rain is expected late in the day that could changeover to light snow and ice by evening as temperatures crash. High 45.
WEDNESDAY: Blustery and much colder! Look for a mixture of sun and clouds with a few flurries in spots. High 25. Wind chills in the single digits.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 22.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 21.
