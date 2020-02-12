AccuWeather: Colder Today and Friday, Milder Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The cold air has arrived. Look for clouds and some sunny breaks through the day. We'll be in the 30s for most of the afternoon, although technically, we'll probably briefly hit a high of 40. Winds will be relatively light.
TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear overnight. The winds pick up a bit. Our low drops to 23 in Philadelphia and the upper teens in some suburbs. Wind chills at dawn will be near ten as the seat of the cold air arrives.
FRIDAY: A very cold start gives way to abundant sunshine and another cold afternoon. Our high is 38 with wind chills below freezing all day.
SATURDAY: We'll be in the 20s at dawn, but temperatures will quickly climb. Look for lots of sunshine and a more pleasant afternoon high of 50.
SUNDAY: This is another good looking day with mostly sunny skies and an even milder high of 54.
MONDAY: Clouds return and so does some rain, especially in the afternoon and at night. The high is still mild at 55.
TUESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day with more rain likely, mainly in the morning. The high hits 56.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. At the same time, a spotty shower can't be ruled out. The high stays mild at 53.
THURSDAY: Clouds will win out over sunshine for most of the day. More rain is possible. The high drops to a cooler 46.
