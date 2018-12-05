WEATHER

AccuWeather: Snow for South Jersey, possibly for Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on December 5, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We're looking at a good deal of cloud cover today with colder conditions in place. The high is 37 with wind chills in the 20s. Some snow showers are likely, mainly to the east of Philadelphia, although a few few could sneak into the city.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Southern Burlington County and Ocean County in New Jersey from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with 1-3" possible.

TONIGHT: Clouds will break and we'll see overnight clearing. The low dips to 27.

THURSDAY: It's still brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies and a high of 40. A flurry or snow shower is possible, mainly at night.

FRIDAY: This is a mostly sunny, brisk and cold day with a high of 39 and wind chills in the 20's.

SATURDAY: The weekend starts out mostly sunny and cold with a Saturday high of 36. Grab the winter gear if you have outdoor plans.

SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to increasing clouds as a southern storm system draws closer to the area. Most model information still suggests that this storm will stay mainly to our south with either no precipitation for us, or merely a brush of light to moderate snow in Delaware and South Jersey, primarily later Sunday into Monday morning. Should the storm track shift farther north and closer to the coast, snow would be possible across a wider portion of the region, potentially hindering travel, so this system deserves watching. But again, for now, it looks most likely to stay to our south. High 38.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chilly high around 40. If precipitation manages to reach our area from that southern storm, it will still be falling on Monday morning and perhaps into the afternoon as a mix of snow, ice and rain.

TUESDAY: The storm is gone and this looks like a partly sunny, but still chilly day with a high around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high improves slightly to 42.
------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Tornadoes leave widespread damage in Oklahoma
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
PECO crews head Midwest to help storm victims
More Weather
Top Stories
Postal worker discovers 2 dead outside of Whitemarsh home
No charges for Philly cop after fatal shooting; new video released
Brother of Eagles player Derek Barnett killed in hit-and-run
Video shows dirt bikes, ATVs on Art Museum steps
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Mourners patiently wait to pay respects to George H.W. Bush
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Philadelphia's Kevin Hart will host 2019 Oscars
Show More
John Legend performs at the Met Philadelphia
Mueller recommends no prison for Flynn, citing cooperation
Hammonton firefighters deliver letters to Santa
Mayor Kenney's father dies suddenly
Record breaker: 34K teddy bears tossed at Hershey Bears game
More News