AccuWeather: Colder Today, Then Milder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine will mix with high clouds as we move through the day. It's the coolest day of the week with a high of only 40 (which means we'll spend most of the time in the 30s). Winds are not as strong as earlier in the week.
TONIGHT: We see a few clouds developing overnight. Winds are very light. It's cold, but not quite as bad as the previous overnight. In Philadelphia, we dip to 29 with our coldest suburbs dropping to about 25. These numbers are actually a bit above average.
FRIDAY: We'll see clouds increasing during the day with the approach of our next storm system from the southwest. Our high rebounds a bit to 45. A touch of rain is possible near the coast during the late evening hours.
SATURDAY: An Atlantic storm passes by, but all recent model trending keeps this system mainly off the coast with only a brush of rain in the morning, especially near the ocean. This rain likely ends early, but we're still left with mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day. The high reaches 47. It could become a bit breezy later in the day or at night as the storm moves away. Also at night, some rain and wet snow showers are possible, but nothing too significant.
SUNDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): The morning low at dawn is around freezing here, but only in the 20s out in Punxsutawney, so wear plenty of layers if you're making the trip to see Phil. Clouds will give way to increased sunshine during the day. The high in Philadelphia is again around 47. It will be brisk with wind gusts near 30 mph.
MONDAY: Yet another shot of milder air arrives, which has been a consistent story this winter. Look for sunshine and patchy clouds. Our afternoon high zips all the way up to 59, well above the average high of 41.
TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a couple showers possible at times, but it's not a wash out. We're still lodged in the same pocket of mild air, so we get another unseasonably mild high around 59.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy, breezy day with some additional showers possible here and there. With a front making a move away from us, temperatures may drop off a bit, but it still looks like a generally mild day with a high around 56.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies again with rain possible. It's cooler with a high of 48, but that's still six degrees above average.
