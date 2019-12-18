AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season arrives tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An arctic front will move through this evening and as we've seen in the last hour or two some snow showers and even a snow squall could accompany it. These don't last long, but can come up on you quickly reducing visibility and giving a brief period of moderate to heavy snowfall. In a worst case scenario an isolated coating is possible in select locations, most likely in the higher terrain near the Lehigh Valley. The biggest issue going forward is our coldest air mass of the season moving in with northwest winds of 12-25mph tonight. This means wind chills will be in the teens not long after the sun sets and then dropping into the single digits for the morning hours. Actual air temperatures will drop down to 13 in the suburbs tonight to 18 in Center City.
THURSDAY: High pressure will be moving in tomorrow giving us lots of sunshine and less wind as we go through the day. Afternoon highs only in the 20s from I-95 on northwest with near freezing for parts of South Jersey and Delaware. Wind chills by afternoon will sit near 20 degrees.
FRIDAY: This is another mostly sunny, cold day, but not as bitter with our high climbing to 36 and far less wind.
SATURDAY: We start with clouds in the morning with more in the way of sun going into the afternoon. Still a chilly high of 36.
SUNDAY (ARRIVAL OF HANUKKAH): Look for a partly sunny end to the weekend with an improved high around 47.
MONDAY: This is mainly sunny day with a more pleasant afternoon high of 51, a few degrees above average.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny and quiet Christmas Eve with no precipitation expected. Warm for the arrival of Santa. The high is a balmy 52.
WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sun will mix with a few clouds, so it's a good looking holiday and relatively comfortable with a high of 45.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News