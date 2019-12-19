AccuWeather: Coldest morning of the season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: High pressure has moved in providing lots of sunshine today. A gusty wind this morning is making it feel like it's in the single digits. Our high today is 30, but it will feel much colder. Wind Chills this afternoon will sit near 20 degrees.
FRIDAY: This is another mostly sunny, cold day, but not as bitter with our high climbing to 36 and far less wind.
SATURDAY: We start with clouds in the morning with more in the way of sun going into the afternoon. Still a chilly high of 36.
SUNDAY (ARRIVAL OF HANUKKAH): Look for a partly sunny end to the weekend with an improved high around 47.
MONDAY: This is mainly sunny day with a more pleasant afternoon high of 51, a few degrees above average.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny and quiet Christmas Eve with no precipitation expected. It's still relatively mild for December with a high of 50.
WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sun will mix with a few clouds, so it's a good looking holiday with temperatures still comfortable. High: 50.
THURSDAY: It stays partly sunny with a high of 47.
