AccuWeather: Comfortable Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Winds NW 5-15 mph. Lows 58-63.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but not humid. High 87.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. A stray late day thunderstorm is possible. High 93.

THURSDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Partly sunny, hot and humid. Late day showers and thunderstorms are possible. High 93.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 93.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 92.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, not as hot. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
