AccuWeather: Comfortable Today Stormy Tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's mostly cloudy and very comfortable with low humidity and light wind. A few spotty showers will move through the region this afternoon and evening. High: 75

WEDNESDAY: A warm front lifts through late on Wednesday and temperatures spike to 90 with tropical humidity again. We've issues an AccuWeather Alert for the potential for severe weather. A line of gusty thunderstorms will form ahead of a back door cold front. These storms could contain damaging winds, heavy downpours and small hail. The time to watch is late afternoon/evening. High 90.

THURSDAY: Ahead of the cold front we'll continue to have a southwesterly flow giving us very warm and muggy conditions. We expect a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 87.

FRIDAY: The work week ends with partly sunny skies Friday. It's warm and muggy with a high of 87. There's a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the day or at night. High 87.

SATURDAY: It looks like a rather nice, warm start to the weekend. We'll see partly sunny skies, a high of 85 and a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

SUNDAY: It's less humid with beautiful sunshine and a high of comfortable high of 79.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable, again, with a high of 78.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

