AccuWeather: Comfy Tonight, Humid Weekend Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear and it's cool and comfortable with a low of 66 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping closer to 60.

FRIDAY: High pressure will be pushing offshore and more of a southerly wind will take over bringing a slight return of humidity. We're still looking at a pretty nice day overall, though, with a high of 84.

SATURDAY: Look for a hazy sky, growing humidity, and an isolated shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. The high warms to 87.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm and muggy with an even better chance for some spotty afternoon storms. The high is again around 87.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, humid conditions hang on. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high gets up to about 89.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, another spotty thunderstorm and a hot, sticky high around 90.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high sits around 90 again and it's probably still humid.

THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, warm day with a spotty storm here and there and a high around 88.

