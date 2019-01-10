WEATHER

AccuWeather: Continued Cold, Light Snow This Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on January 10, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was another cold, blustery day! The high in Philadelphia hit 39. But, with winds gusting more than 40mph at times, wind chills were stuck in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Skies clear and the winds gradually diminish, but it's still cold with a low plunging all the way to 23 in Philadelphia and closer to 20 in some suburbs. Wind chills drop into the teens

FRIDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine mixing with a few clouds here and there. Winds aren't as strong, but some gusts in the 25 to 30 mph range are still possible, meaning it's still going to be uncomfortable cold. The high is 35. The wind chills in the teens for the morning will give way to wind chills in the low to mid 20s for the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Sun gives way to thickening clouds. The high is a cold 33. Light snow will break out Saturday evening between 5 and 8pm from west to east as a good slug of upper level energy slides toward us.

SUNDAY: Light snow continues into the day as low pressure itself passes off the Carolina coast and heads out to sea. Sunday will be a transition day across the area with snow ending quick northwest and then gradually tapering for areas southeast as we head into the evening. Amounts: Heaviest to the south; Just flurries for the Poconos;
Coating to 1" from Pennsylvania Turnpike on north into the Lehigh Valley; 1" to 3" from Philadelphia on south to Dover and Cape May. Closer to 1" in Philadelphia with 3" closer to Dover & Cape May. The high hits 34.

MONDAY: The storm is gone. Look for a partly sunny, but cold start to the work week with a high of just 36.

TUESDAY: It's partly sunny with an improved high of 42.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Temperatures continue to rise with a slightly milder high around 42. A rain or wet snow shower can't be ruled out.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 40.
--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Code Blue in effect in Philadelphia
Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red: VIDEO
Wintry mix creates slick roads for AM commute
Earthquake warning app unveiled in California
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect charged after fatal fight at South Philadelphia park
Student stabbed by another student at Barry Elementary
School community seeks solutions after recent suicides
Boy, 3, seriously hurt in crash during police chase on I-95
5 crew members taken to hospital after Philly to Ft. Lauderdale flight
Ocean Resort Casino changing hands after just 6 months
Police: Men sought in armed robbery near Temple in Philly
Police release new video in Germantown homicide
Show More
Death of Camden toddler found in alleyway ruled homicide
WATCH: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
Trump threatens to declare nat'l emergency, says Mexico will pay 'indirectly' for wall
Texas police say child's abduction staged to cover crime
Naked man ID'ed in wrong way I-95 chase through Del., Pa.
More News