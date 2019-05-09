PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a cool, cloudy and dank day with occasional drizzle and a spotty light shower. Winds are light out of the east. The high is only 62.
TONIGHT: Clouds remain thick with some additional drizzle around in the evening and some patchy fog developing by morning. The low is 58.
FRIDAY: A warm front will lift north during the day. As a result, it will become much warmer and a bit more humid by the afternoon. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible in parts of the area, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could feature gusty winds and brief downpours. Our high is 74.
SATURDAY: An early shower is possible near the coast, but overall, this is a day of drying with clouds giving way to some sun. The high is a pleasant 70.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Another round of clouds, cooler air and moisture returns to the region. Periods of rain will fall during the day with the steadiest rain likely during the afternoon and evening. The high is just 59.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. A spotty shower can't be ruled out. The high is 64.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with a bit more sunshine and while there is a chance for a passing shower, that's mainly in the northern suburbs. The high improves slightly to 67.
WEDNESDAY: Partial sunshine is expected and it's warmer. An afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high: 72.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies will be the general theme of the day with a slight chance of a late shower or thunderstorm in spots. The high is still warm: 74.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Cool and Cloudy, Spotty Drizzle Today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News