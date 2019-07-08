AccuWeather: Cool and Comfortable Tonight, Then Heat and Humidity Returns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early showers gave way to partly sunny skies today with humidity dropping to more comfortable levels. The high in Philadelphia only hit 78 degrees. That's nine degrees below average.
TONIGHT: Skies clear and it's very comfortable overnight. The low is 68 in Philadelphia with some cooler suburbs dipping to 63.
TUESDAY: High pressure from the Great Lakes will move over our region giving us mostly sunny skies, light winds and moderate humidity. Highs will reach 89. Along the coast temps will reach the lower 80s before an afternoon sea breeze kicks in.
WEDNESDAY: This is another day of abundant sunshine and moderate humidity. It will be hot, however, so cool drinks will be important if you're working or playing outdoors. The high is 91.
THURSDAY: A cold front will approach late in the day meaning plenty of time to heat up and turn unstable. The high hits 90. With dewpoints rising into the upper 60s to near 70, it will once again feel oppressive and a round of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening is likely.
FRIDAY: A shower or thunderstorm may linger into the morning. The afternoon is more settled with some sun returning. It will still be rather muggy. The high is 90.
SATURDAY: This looks like a mainly sunny and hot day, but with a slight drop in the humidity. The high touches 91.
SUNDAY: It's still hot, but gradually more humid through the day. We should see a good deal of sunshine for most of the time, but a pop up thunderstorm is possible later in the day. The high climbs to about 92.
MONDAY: Look for another hot, humid day with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 90.
