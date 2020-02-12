AccuWeather: Cool and Windy Today, Still Breezy Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds today. The high is 56. Strong, gusty winds will add to a rather chilly feel with gusts as high as 30 or 40 mph.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. It's brisk and chilly with a low of 43.
FRIDAY: We'll see plenty of clouds and an isolated shower, especially in the morning. Most of the area will remain dry. The high is 55.
SATURDAY: The weekend starts out in good shape with a mix of clouds and sun and a seasonable high of 59.
SUNDAY: Some morning sun is possible, although the afternoon will probably see more clouds. An isolated shower can't totally be ruled out, but it's looking more and more like most areas stay dry. The high improves to 64.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, but it's very comfortable with a mild high of 69. A shower is possible, but not until night time.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower here and there. The high is still mild: 68.
WEDNESDAY: Our warm pattern continues. We get mostly cloudy skies with another spotty shower, but an above average high of 67.
THURSDAY: Clouds remain the dominant feature with yet another chance of showers. It's also a little cooler with a high around 63.
