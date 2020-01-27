Weather

AccuWeather: Cool, But Nice Today

By and David Murphy
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with sun today. It's cool, but still several degrees above average with a high of 46. By the way, the average high is 41 today, the first day of the winter when it rises from the lowest mark of 40. Spring is only 53 days away!

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with somewhat cold lows near freezing. In Philadelphia, we dip to 33. A few suburbs could dip into the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: This is another partly sunny and chilly day with a slightly cooler high of 44.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixes with a few occasional clouds. The high slips to 42.

THURSDAY: This is another largely sunny day and for the first time in a while, we end up with a below-average high: 40.

FRIDAY: Any morning sun will give way to increasing clouds ahead of our next approaching frontal boundary. The high inches up to 43.

SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with rain possible. The high is 45.

SUNDAY: Clouds hang around and there could be some lingering showers at times. The high is again around 45.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and it's milder with a high around 50.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash
VIDEO: Kobe Bryant's final message to West Philly students
Penn Charter investigating possible case of coronavirus
Local artist recalls transforming Kobe Bryant's old high school gym
Remembering Kobe at his favorite Philly cheesesteak shop
A look back at Kobe Bryant's astonishing last game
Show More
Mourners remember Kobe Bryant outside Lower Merion High School
Local figures, sports community react to the death of Kobe Bryant
Watch when Kobe told the world he's going pro
Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
Thousands gather to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant
More TOP STORIES News