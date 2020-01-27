AccuWeather: Cool, But Nice Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with sun today. It's cool, but still several degrees above average with a high of 46. By the way, the average high is 41 today, the first day of the winter when it rises from the lowest mark of 40. Spring is only 53 days away!
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with somewhat cold lows near freezing. In Philadelphia, we dip to 33. A few suburbs could dip into the upper 20s.
TUESDAY: This is another partly sunny and chilly day with a slightly cooler high of 44.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixes with a few occasional clouds. The high slips to 42.
THURSDAY: This is another largely sunny day and for the first time in a while, we end up with a below-average high: 40.
FRIDAY: Any morning sun will give way to increasing clouds ahead of our next approaching frontal boundary. The high inches up to 43.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with rain possible. The high is 45.
SUNDAY: Clouds hang around and there could be some lingering showers at times. The high is again around 45.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and it's milder with a high around 50.
