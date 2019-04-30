PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mixed with sunshine today at the high climbed to 76 degrees. That's eight degrees above average. Don't get used to it! Our weather cools off dramatically Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Look for a pop-up, spotty shower this evening and overnight, but primarily dry conditions. The low is 54.
WEDNESDAY: Cool air zips back into play. Look for a mostly cloudy day with some occasional rain and drizzle. The high falls to a much cooler 60 in Philadelphia with many areas stuck in the 50s.
THURSDAY: Our weather ping pong game continues with yet another surge of warm air. Look for partly sunny skies with a very warm high of 85. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. A strong storm is possible in some spots.
FRIDAY: Clouds are thick with only a few sunny breaks. Some showers are likely at times and another afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high stays relatively mild at 80.
SATURDAY: The weekend looks a bit cooler, with partly sunny skies. We can't rule out the chance of a few showers on Saturday. The high hits 74.
SUNDAY: Cloudy skies appear likely again with a period of rain and a cooler high of 68.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies appear likely. The high is 74.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high around 74 again.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Cool, Cloudy, Damp Start to May
TOP STORIES
Show More