AccuWeather: Cool, Cloudy, Damp Start to May

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mixed with sunshine today at the high climbed to 76 degrees. That's eight degrees above average. Don't get used to it! Our weather cools off dramatically Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Look for a pop-up, spotty shower this evening and overnight, but primarily dry conditions. The low is 54.

WEDNESDAY: Cool air zips back into play. Look for a mostly cloudy day with some occasional rain and drizzle. The high falls to a much cooler 60 in Philadelphia with many areas stuck in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Our weather ping pong game continues with yet another surge of warm air. Look for partly sunny skies with a very warm high of 85. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. A strong storm is possible in some spots.

FRIDAY: Clouds are thick with only a few sunny breaks. Some showers are likely at times and another afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high stays relatively mild at 80.

SATURDAY: The weekend looks a bit cooler, with partly sunny skies. We can't rule out the chance of a few showers on Saturday. The high hits 74.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies appear likely again with a period of rain and a cooler high of 68.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies appear likely. The high is 74.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high around 74 again.

