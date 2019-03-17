AccuWeather: Cool Start Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. cold. Lows 28-33.MONDAY: A rain or snow shower is possible early in the morning (mainly south of the city). Otherwise, partly sunny and cool. High 48.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 49.WEDNESDAY: Sun, few clouds High 55. Spring officially begins at 5:58 in the evening.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. A brief shower is possible during the afternoon. High 58.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 54.SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine. A touch cooler. High 50.SUNDAY: Milder with sunshine. High 61.--------------------