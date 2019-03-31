Weather

AccuWeather: Cool Start to April

EMBED <>More Videos

Melissa Magee has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 6 p.m. on March 31, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Winds NW 10-20 mph. Lows 28-31.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 49.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High 55.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 66.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Some rain is possible at night. High 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, damp and cooler with showers around. High 58.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. High 65.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 66.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
TOP STORIES
$30K reward offered in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son
Police: Melee ensues following multiple arrests on South Street
Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student from NJ
Wawa wins bids for liquor licenses in Philadelphia, Delco.
Police searching for elderly woman who suffers from dementia
Purina cat food recalled due to potential presence of rubber
Dodgers fan struck after game on life support
Show More
A rare Harry Potter book just sold for almost $100,000
Trump takes steps to cut aid to 3 nations
Forest fire continues to burn in Burlington Co.
Crash on I-95 sends 5 to hospital
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
More TOP STORIES News