PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Winds NW 10-20 mph. Lows 28-31.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 49.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High 55.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 66.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Some rain is possible at night. High 63.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, damp and cooler with showers around. High 58.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. High 65.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 66.
AccuWeather: Cool Start to April
