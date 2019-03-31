AccuWeather: Cool Start to April

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Winds NW 10-20 mph. Lows 28-31.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 49.TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High 55.WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 66.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Some rain is possible at night. High 63.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, damp and cooler with showers around. High 58.SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. High 65.SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 66.