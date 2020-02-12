PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Lows 45-52.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High 72.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A passing shower is possible during the afternoon. High 73
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 89.
THURSDAY: Sun, high clouds. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible for some areas late in the day (mainly south of the city). High 87.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 84.
SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. High 82.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Cool Start To June
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News