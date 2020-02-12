Weather

AccuWeather: Cool Start To June

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Lows 45-52.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High 72.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A passing shower is possible during the afternoon. High 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 89.

THURSDAY: Sun, high clouds. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible for some areas late in the day (mainly south of the city). High 87.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 84.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. High 82.

