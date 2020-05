AccuWeather: Cool Start To June

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Lows 45-52.MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High 72.TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A passing shower is possible during the afternoon. High 73WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 89.THURSDAY: Sun, high clouds. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible for some areas late in the day (mainly south of the city). High 87.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84.SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 84.SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. High 82.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app