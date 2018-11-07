AccuWeather: Cooler Change and Late Week Rain

Morning sunshine gave to increasing clouds today. The high hit 63 degrees. That's four degrees above average.TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds develop overnight. It's chilly with a low in Philadelphia of just 44 and some suburbs dipping closer to the upper 30s.THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny and a little cooler with a high around 55.FRIDAY: Clouds return and so does moisture. Look for periods of rain during the day, especially in the afternoon and evening. Looks like another soaking, with a general 3/4" -1.5". The high is still relatively cool: 53.SATURDAY: The rain is gone well before dawn and we end up with partly sunny skies. It's much cooler with a blustery, chilly wind. The high is 47. But, with wind gusts near 40mph, wind chills will be stuck mainly in the 30s.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected, but we'll still be chilly. The high dips to just 46. Dress for winter if you're heading to the Eagles/Cowboys as game time temperatures drop through the 30's.MONDAY (VETERANS DAY OBSERVED): Look for more clouds returning to the region with a high of 48. It will probably start to rain at night.TUESDAY: Look for abundant cloud cover and rain at times, along with a blustery wind with a coastal storm moving up the eastern seaboard. The high hits 53.WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns, but it's brisk and chilly with a high of just 44. A spotty passing shower is possible, but most of the day looks dry.