AccuWeather: Cooler, Less Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Sun, few clouds. Breezy, less humid and cooler today. High 81.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very comfortable. Lows 52-57.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 81.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86.

WEDNESDAY. Sun and clouds, warmer and a little more humid. High 86.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 83.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. There's a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 81.

