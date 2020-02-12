PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Sun, few clouds. Breezy, less humid and cooler today. High 81.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very comfortable. Lows 52-57.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 81.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86.
WEDNESDAY. Sun and clouds, warmer and a little more humid. High 86.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 83.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High 85.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. There's a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 81.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Cooler, Less Humid
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More