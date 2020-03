AccuWeather: Cooler Next Two Days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early sunshine is giving way to increasing cloud cover today with light winds and a somewhat cooler high of 59. However, today's average high is only 51, so we're still pretty mild for mid-March.TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a spotty sprinkle possible during the evening. The low dips to 42.THURSDAY: We'll see more clouds than sun with an afternoon sprinkle in a few spots. More pronounced showers arrive at night. The high hits 60.FRIDAY: A warm front moves through during the morning, bringing a general 1/4" to 1/2" inch of rain. After that, we dry out and skies brighten for the afternoon. It's also a lot warmer with out high soaring to 70.SATURDAY: Sunshine will probably give way to increasing clouds during the day. It's breezy and cooler with the high stopping at about 56. A night time sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out.SUNDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a slightly cooler high of 54.MONDAY: A mostly cloudy start to the work week appears likely with some rain possible, mainly in the afternoon and at night. The high remains a bit cool at 51.TUESDAY: It's cloudy with occasional rain, but the high improves to 60.WEDNESDAY: Look for lingering clouds and more rain in the afternoon or at night. The high is 64.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app