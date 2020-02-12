Weather

AccuWeather: Cooler, Periods Of Rain Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing late (mainly south and east of the city). Low 69.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with periods of rain, mainly south and east of the city. High 76.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. A spotty thunderstorm is possible late in the day with an approaching cold front. High 81.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High 83.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. A thunderstorm is possible by afternoon. High 86.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 85.

SATURDAY: Humid, Partly sunny. High 84.

