AccuWeather: Cooler, Periods Of Rain Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing late (mainly south and east of the city). Low 69.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with periods of rain, mainly south and east of the city. High 76.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. A spotty thunderstorm is possible late in the day with an approaching cold front. High 81.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 84.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High 83.
THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. A thunderstorm is possible by afternoon. High 86.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 85.
SATURDAY: Humid, Partly sunny. High 84.
