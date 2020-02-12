Weather

AccuWeather: Cooler Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Lows 28-33.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 50.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. The rain may briefly begin as a period of wet snow north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. High 50.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, turning milder. Rain arriving at night. High 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with occasional rain. High 59.

THURSDAY: Clouds giving way to sunshine. High 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 64.

SATURDAY: Overcast with a chance of rain. High 59.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ governor orders many businesses closed, residents stay home
2nd death reported in Pennsylvania, 371 positive cases
18 more cases of COVID-19 in Philly, total now at 85
Gov. Wolf delays enforcement of order closing businesses | FULL LIST
Gov. orders Delaware beaches to close amid COVID-19 outbreak
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Show More
'Suspected' COVID-19 case shuts down Montco Wawa
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents
'It's Always Sunny' stars raising money for Philabundance
SATs and ACTs postponed amid pandemic
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
More TOP STORIES News