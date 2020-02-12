AccuWeather: Cooler Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Lows 28-33.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 50.
MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. The rain may briefly begin as a period of wet snow north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. High 50.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, turning milder. Rain arriving at night. High 60.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with occasional rain. High 59.
THURSDAY: Clouds giving way to sunshine. High 63.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 64.
SATURDAY: Overcast with a chance of rain. High 59.
