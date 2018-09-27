AccuWeather: Cooler Today, More Rain Tonight

TODAY: Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's no longer humid and a lot cooler. A late day sprinkle or light shower is possible in a couple neighborhoods. The high is just 70.TONIGHT: Evening showers build in intensity. Overnight, some downpours are possible in some neighborhoods which could lead to isolated cases of street flooding. The low is 60.FRIDAY: Showers are possible early in the morning, followed by some sunny breaks in the afternoon. It's still cool and comfortable with a crisp high around 69.SATURDAY: This is looking like a great start to the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and a seasonable, pleasant high around 75.SUNDAY: It's a nice close to the weekend, too. We begin with chilly sunrise temperatures in the 50s and transition to a nice, mostly sunny afternoon with a high around 73.MONDAY: The latest models show high pressure over our region that's strong enough to push an area of rain to the north toward New England and away from us. On the other hand, the humidity will probably rise a bit here. Look for partly sunny skies with a warmer high of 78.TUESDAY: There's a shower around, probably well north and west of Philadelphia. Most of us get a mix of clouds and sun with another warm high around 79.WEDNESDAY: We see another a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 79. A spotty shower can't be ruled out.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun mix with another shower around. The high is 77.