AccuWeather: Cooler Today, Rain For Part of the Weekend

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A sprinkle or light shower is possible in extreme South Jersey and southern Delaware, especially this morning, but overall, sun mixes with high clouds today. Winds are light. It's seasonably chilly with a high of 46.

TONIGHT: Look for increasing clouds. We dip into the upper 30s during the evening and end up down around 33 for an overnight low.

SATURDAY: Any early sunshine gives way quickly to clouds during the morning. Rain arrives late in the afternoon and evening and continues through the night. The high is 45. A soaking rain is possible overnight.

SUNDAY: Clouds hang tough with some additional rain likely in the morning. The rain should taper quickly with only a brief, spotty shower during the afternoon. The rest of the day looks breezy and mild with some late sun possible and an unseasonably warm high of 63.

MONDAY: Sunshine mixes with some patchy clouds. It's breezy and a lot cooler with a high around 46 and a wind chill near freezing.

TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high is 41.

WEDNESDAY: This is a cloudy, cool and damp day with some snow and rain showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high: 40.

THURSDAY: It looks like a mostly cloudy day with a high of only 39.

FRIDAY: This is a brisk and chilly day with some rain or wet snow possible in the afternoon. The high: 42.
