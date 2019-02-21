WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cooler Tomorrow, Tracking Weekend Rain

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on Feburary 21, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
What a difference a day makes! After yesterday's winter storm, the sunshine returned today with a mild high of 52.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with somewhat colder air returning overnight. The low in Philadelphia is 34. Some suburbs will dip a bit below freezing, so be careful for potential icy spots after today's melting.

FRIDAY: Look for filtered sunshine through high, thin cloud and a cooler, but seasonable high around 45.

SATURDAY: Sun gives way to clouds rather quickly during the morning. Rain arrives in the afternoon and evening and continues through the night. The high is 45.

SUNDAY: Clouds hang tough with some additional rain likely in the morning. The rain should taper by the afternoon. The rest of the day looks breezy and mild with some late sun possible and an unseasonably warm high of 63.

MONDAY: Clouds give way to increasing sunshine. It's breezy and a lot cooler with a high around 44 and a wind chill near freezing.

TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high is 41.

WEDNESDAY: This is a cloudy, cool and damp day with some rain and perhaps some occasional snow showers, especially later in the day and at night. The high is 38.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's a bit chillier with a high of just 42.

