AccuWeather: Cooler, wetter change moving in

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on September 6, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: It's warm and stuffy again with some showers and thunderstorms possible at times during the evening as a cold front drops down from the north. The best chance will be the northwestern suburbs of the city. Most of the night is quiet. The low is74.

FRIDAY: The air temperature will slide close to 15 degrees, but it remains very humid. Look for lots of clouds and several downpours and thunderstorms at times. The more concentrated downpours will be in the afternoon and some will be very heavy due to the high humidity. The high is just 81.

SATURDAY: The front stalls nearby, bringing us mostly cloudy skies, a couple of showers and a much more comfortable high of 73 with drier humidity. One might say it is a bit chilly out. Northern areas have a chance at staying dry and becoming brighter. Areas to the south probably remain cloudier with a better chance of showers and even a period of steady rain.

SUNDAY: Clouds lock in and a wind off the ocean will chill us all. The high is only 70! Rain looks to develop for all of us during the afternoon only adding to the raw feeling of the day.

MONDAY: The humidity is back with periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high inches up to 79.

TUESDAY: Welcome back the haze, heat, and humidity. The high shoots up to 87.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A few spotty showers are possible again, but most of the day is dry. The high reaches 85.

