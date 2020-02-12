weather

AccuWeather: Cooler with strong winds tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We'll have a high of 80 with mostly cloudy skies. Watch for a few showers or a thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening. The storm prediction center places our area under a slight risk for severe weather developing with potentially strong winds with any thunderstorm today.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says it will be chillier tomorrow and with strong winds developing.



FRIDAY: It's cooler with less humidity. We'll see partly sunny skies and a more seasonable high of 68. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the region for winds gusting over 40mph late in the day and night.

SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies for the start of your weekend with a cool breeze and a high of just 66 as that chiller air continues to ride into the area from the northwest.

SUNDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sun. The high in Philadelphia is a warmer 80.

MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with yet another surge of warmer air raising or high to a very warm 82.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is still warm: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun with the chance of a shower and a cooler high of 75.

