AccuWeather: Coolest night since June 1st

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: The stars will be out in full force and its VERY chilly. The overnight low is 54 for the city, 40s for many of the suburbs.
TUESDAY: Cooler air marks the day with plenty of sunshine and an afternoon high of just 72.
WEDNESDAY: The same high that supplied the chill on Tuesday will be departing off of New England and wind turn more southerly allowing for an increase in temperatures to the upper 70s. It will be another beautiful day, just not as cool as Tuesday.
THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing high clouds as our high slides away to the east and a front draws closer from the west. The afternoon is warmer with a high of 81 and you will feel the uptick in humidity.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers at times. We're entering the time of year when the sun angle is low enough that all you have to do is add more clouds and a little rain to see our temperature dive. Look for a high of just 70.
SATURDAY: The cold front is gone to the east and behind it, the season's first true autumnal air mass sweeps into the region. Look for mostly sunny skies and a refreshingly cool high around 66. That is more typical in late October.
SUNDAY: It's another day of sunshine and remains cool with a high of just 68.
MONDAY: The fall-like pattern remains unbroken. Look for another mostly sunny day with another cool high around 71.
TROPICS UPDATE: The tropics continue to remain active as we are just off the peak of the season. Paulette passed over Bermuda early this morning and Sally has her eyes set on the Gulf Coast between eastern Louisiana and Mississippi. Some of the latest guidance is suggesting that Sally may not make landfall until tomorrow evening along the Mississippi coast. The forecast is now for a 110mph landfall strong Category 2. The big issue will be how slow Sally is moving. This will lead to storm surge of 7-11 feet in places and rainfall is expected in the 8-16" range with locally up to 2 feet of rain! Not good news for flash flooding. With Rene, Teddy and Vicky all roaming about in the Atlantic we are down to just 1 name left on the list. Once we go through that we move on to the Greek Alphabet for naming and that has only happened one other season: 2005.
