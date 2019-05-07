AccuWeather: Cooling Off Period

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds gave way to partly sunny skies today with a warm high of 77. Temperatures will step down the next two days.
TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly in northern suburbs like Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Mercer County. We dry out overnight. The low dips to a mild 56.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler air arrives. Winds shift from the northeast, bringing an ocean flow that adds more cloud cover to the picture along with a few clouds, mainly south of Philadelphia. Peeks of sun can't be ruled out, but clouds definitely win the day. The high is 70
THURSDAY: Clouds are still prevalent with only occasional sunny breaks. It's still cool with more intermittent light rain and drizzle at times. Rainfall totals are very small. The high slides to 64.
FRIDAY: Sun will mix with clouds and we warm again as a warm front passes to the north and a cold front approaches from the northwest. Humidity will also rise. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds and heavy downpours. The high increases to 76.
SATURDAY: The rain is gone and we see partly sunny skies with a pleasant high of 72.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Clouds will quickly thicken and by the afternoon, some rain is likely. Rain continues to fall in the evening. The high is 62.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high: 66.
TUESDAY: This looks like a nice day with partly sunny skies and a high around 72.
