Weather

AccuWeather: Cooling Off Period

EMBED <>More Videos

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 6 p.m. on May 7, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds gave way to partly sunny skies today with a warm high of 77. Temperatures will step down the next two days.

TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly in northern suburbs like Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Mercer County. We dry out overnight. The low dips to a mild 56.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler air arrives. Winds shift from the northeast, bringing an ocean flow that adds more cloud cover to the picture along with a few clouds, mainly south of Philadelphia. Peeks of sun can't be ruled out, but clouds definitely win the day. The high is 70

THURSDAY: Clouds are still prevalent with only occasional sunny breaks. It's still cool with more intermittent light rain and drizzle at times. Rainfall totals are very small. The high slides to 64.

FRIDAY: Sun will mix with clouds and we warm again as a warm front passes to the north and a cold front approaches from the northwest. Humidity will also rise. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds and heavy downpours. The high increases to 76.

SATURDAY: The rain is gone and we see partly sunny skies with a pleasant high of 72.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Clouds will quickly thicken and by the afternoon, some rain is likely. Rain continues to fall in the evening. The high is 62.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high: 66.

TUESDAY: This looks like a nice day with partly sunny skies and a high around 72.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawmaker apologizes after confrontation at Planned Parenthood
Car slams into side of school bus in Chester Co.
Parents charged after boy found wandering at Folcroft 7-Eleven
Colorado school shooting: 8 injured, 2 suspects in custody
Man murdered while blocking intruders from Wyomissing home
Police: Naked man assaults 9-month-old baby in Atlantic City
Show More
Victim writes letter of forgiveness to man who shot him
Volunteer firefighter charged with setting own home on fire
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 1 seriously injured in NJ
Roughly 130 cats, some dead, seized from Doylestown home
Woman found dead in SW Philadelphia, man arrested
More TOP STORIES News