AccuWeather: Core of the cold arrive Friday

AccuWeather: Core of the cold arrive Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: It will be very cold with outlying suburbs dropping to the upper 20s and here in Center City down to 30. In central and southern Delaware where the growing season has begun a Freeze Warning is in effect. Wind chills by dawn tomorrow will be in the low 20s.

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): We'll see some sunshine to start tomorrow and to finish, but in the middle a lot of instability clouds will bubble up as the upper level trough moves through. Our official high temperature will reach around 43, but keep in mind that the normal high is 59. With the wind of 10 to 20 mph, it will feel no better than freezing all day.

SATURDAY: High pressure moves across the Carolinas and winds turn more westerly. We start the day with sunshine, but clouds will move in late in the day. It will be another very cold morning with temperatures recovering to the low 50s in the afternoon.

SUNDAY (EASTER): If you're trying to gather with family outdoors and socially distant, the weather is cooperating. It continues to look decent with morning temperatures in the lower to mid 40s and afternoon temperatures warming nicely to the low 60s. We should see more sunshine than clouds.

MONDAY: Sunny skies return for another day and we get a comfortable high of 65.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high is 66.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds become thicker and a couple showers are possible. Look for a high of 66.

