AccuWeather: Damp & Dreary Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Steady rain shifts off the coast this morning and the rest of the day is cloudy, damp and dreary. Watch for scattered showers around, especially this afternoon. Suburbs north and west of the Philadelphia have a better chance for a heavier shower or a period of rain. Temperatures are very mild with a high of 55.

SUNDAY: The sun returns and mixes with the clouds. It's blustery with gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range. The high is a cooler: 47.

MONDAY: The timing has changed with the next storm system. It looks like snow and sleet arrive during or at the end of the morning commute. Temperatures rise and the wintry mix changes to rain. Any small accumulation should be washed away by the rain. The high dips to 37.

TUESDAY: The rain continues into Tuesday but likely tapers off after the morning. The high is 48.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. It's windy and chilly. The high is a colder 36.

THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and another cold high around 36.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still chilly. We climb to 38.

