AccuWeather: Damp Start, Dry and Milder Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some early rain and drizzle is giving way to gradual drying during the afternoon. Some sunny breaks are possible later in the day. The high is 60. Winds are relatively light (7-14 mph).
TONIGHT: Look for clearing and chilly overnight lows. In Philadelphia, we'll drop to 38. Some outlying suburbs could dip into the low to mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY: This is a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and a nice, above-average high of 59. Some high clouds will roll in during the afternoon, but it should still be relatively bright.
THURSDAY: Clouds return with rain at times, especially in the morning. 1/2" to 1" of rain is possible, enough to put some puddles on roads. Some sun returns late in the afternoon with a mild high of 68. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:49 at night.
FRIDAY: Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks. A few showers are possible, especially later in the day, but it's not a wash-out. The big story is the high temperature: 78. That's only 5 degrees off the record high of 83 set back in 1945 and the warmest day of the year!
SATURDAY: A front sweeps through and we're left with a mostly sunny, but breezy and much cooler start to the weekend with a high of only 50.
SUNDAY: This is another day of brilliant sunshine, but it's still somewhat chilly with our high stopping around 48.
MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds with some rain arriving at night. The high is 53.
TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with some showers possible. The high is 56.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More