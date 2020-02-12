Weather

AccuWeather: Damp Start, Nice Afternoon Today. Rain On Saturday.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early spotty showers will give way to a nice, dry and bright afternoon. Today's high is a pleasant 66.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and some spotty showers develop toward dawn. The low is 45.

SATURDAY: Showers filter into the region early in the morning and overall, the day looks cloudy, cooler and wet with intermittent rain all day long and into the night. A total of .5" to .75" is possible in most areas with a little less possible in southern areas. The high is only 52.

SUNDAY: A leftover shower is likely in the morning. A second round of showers is possible in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. The high zips all the way up to a warm 70.

MONDAY: This is a nice start to the work week. It's breezy with a mix with sun and clouds. The high is a comfortable 65.

TUESDAY: Clouds will increase during the day. The high is 58.

WEDNESDAY: The clouds remain thick and we get another round of spring time rain. The high dips to 50.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's breezy with a high of 59.

FRIDAY: This is a mostly sunny, nice day with an afternoon high of 60.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wawa suspending made-to-order food in Philly over COVID-19
Longtime Philadelphia flight attendant dies from COVID-19
Glen Mills School will be turned into COVID-19 medical shelter
Greater Philadelphia YMCA lays off 34K workers
Philly 'moving on' from fmr. Hahnemann COVID-19 plan
2nd COVID-19 death reported in Delaware
NJ virus deaths reach 81, total at 6,900
Show More
Woman, 73, dies from COVID-19 at Philly nursing home
Overturned tanker truck, fuel spill closes Route 130
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Construction still going amid governor's requirement to shut down
76ers partner converting MLB jerseys into gear for healthcare workers
More TOP STORIES News