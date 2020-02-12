AccuWeather: Damp Start, Nice Finish Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a beautiful day!
Sunshine returned today with highs climbing into the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase and some spotty showers develop during the overnight hours. The low is a bit milder at 47.
FRIDAY: Spotty showers in the morning will gradually break up and by lunch time, we'll not only be dry, but some areas may see some sunny breaks. The afternoon looks brighter and milder with a high of 66.
SATURDAY: The same frontal boundary that pushes through Friday morning returns as a warm front on Saturday. Rain breaks out close to dawn and lasts through the day. Aided by a developing southeasterly low level jet, we'll see a good push of rain between 1/4" to 3/4". The highest totals likely in the upslope terrain of the northwest suburbs. With high pressure across New England we'll have a raw easterly wind this day with temperatures only hitting 52. Definitely an inside day!
SUNDAY: Clouds will linger and a leftover shower is likely in the morning. A second round of showers is possible in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. The high zips all the way up to a warm 70.
MONDAY: It's a nice start to the work week. Clouds mix with sun. The high is a comfortable 65.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another seasonably comfortable high of 60.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds gather again and another round of spring time rain appears likely. The high dips to 50.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's breezy with a high of 59.
