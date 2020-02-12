AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: A damp start with light to moderate showers pushing through the region during the morning. We dry out during the afternoon and some sun is possible. The high is cooler: 66.
SATURDAY: Look for wall to wall sunshine for most of the day and a crisp, pleasant high of 67. Grab a sweater or jacket and enjoy some outdoor time if you can manage it.
SUNDAY: Sun will give way to some high clouds during the day, but it's still looking like another nice, comfortable afternoon with a slightly milder high of 68. Some rain is possible later at night.
MONDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy, somewhat unsettled day with some rain possible. The high eases back to 65.
TUESDAY: Sunshine returns and will dominate the skies with only a few patchy clouds in play. Our high rebounds to 69.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out, especially late in the day or at night. The high settles around 74.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely with a slightly high of 66.
