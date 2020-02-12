Weather

AccuWeather: Damp Sunday, Milder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with leftover showers and drizzle. Lows 45-49.

SUNDAY: A leftover shower is likely in the morning. A second round of showers is possible in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. High 66.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon. High 57.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with light rain at times. High 51.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 59.

FRIDAY: Sunny and nice. High 57.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a shower possible. High 58.

