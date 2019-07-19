AccuWeather: Danger zone all weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR ALL: This means life-threatening heat and humidity will be with us through the weekend. Heat index will be between 100 and 115 each afternoon with nighttime lows not dropping much below 80 and holding feel like temps between 85 and 90.
Cool drinks, air conditioning, and other common sense steps will be essential. Children, seniors and pets will be especially susceptible to problems. But everyone needs to take it easy in this heat.
TONIGHT: One big thing about the next few nights is the minimal relief we will see. Overnight lows will be near 80 in the highly urbanized areas and heat indices for much of the nights will be in the lower 90s to upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Heading into the weekend, we'll see the peak of our heat. We continue to forecast 100 on both days with heat indices in the 108 to 113 degree range. This will be the first time we've hit the century mark in 7 years. The forecast for the shore does provide some relief, we are forecasting highs of 93 both days, but heat indices will be in the 100 to 105 range making for brutal conditions even on the sand.
SUNDAY: The dangerous heat continues along with oppressive humidity and hazy sunshine. High 100. Heat index 110-115. The record high is 103 set back in 1930. We will watch as a cold front approaches from the north late in the day. This could provide a late day or nighttime t'storm to areas northwest, but will more impact our weather on Monday
MONDAY: Many downpours and thunderstorms will help break the heat, but it's still very humid. High 89. Heat index 95. We will be on the watch for Flash Flooding due to the intense rain rates with the high humidity.
TUESDAY: The front looks to stall, so more high humidity and flooding downpours in the morning. We finally get relief by late day with storms moving out and the humidity dropping. High of just 82.
WEDNESDAY: It's nice and sunny with comfortable humidity and a high of 84.
THURSDAY: We stay comfortable with sunshine and a bit warmer high of 86.
