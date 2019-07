AccuWeather: Dangerous Heat Wave moves in

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR DELAWARE VALLEY: This means life-threatening heat and humidity will be with us through the weekend. Heat index will be between 100 and 110 each afternoon with nighttime lows not dropping much below 80.The worst days will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some record highs could be set.Cool drinks, air conditioning and other common sense steps will be essential. Children, seniors and pets will be especially susceptible to problems. But everyone needs to take it easy in this heat.AIR QUALITY ALERT: This is in effect for sensitive groups today and could be extended later into the week. Seniors, young children and those suffering from heart and lung condition should limit outdoor exposure and exertion, especially during the hours of noon until 6 p.m..TONIGHT: It's partly cloudy and increasingly muggy. The low is 77 in Philadelphia and closer to 70 in some suburbs.WEDNESDAY: Dewpoints will be in the lower 70s and remain there through the weekend making for oppressive humidity. The high temperature tomorrow jumps to 95 with a heat index of 104. Tomorrow evening the energy associated with what was Barry will slide through our region. There is an increasing low level jet and precipitable water values will spike to 2.25 inches in the overnight hours. What this means for us is a marginal risk of severe storms in the form of damaging winds gusts as well as a localized flash flooding threat. Activity could begin as early as the evening in the western suburbs and will move across the I-95 corridor in the late night hours.THURSDAY: By Thursday morning the main energy associated with that is pushing off the coast, but scat'd activity could last into part of the day. Expect breaks of sunshine that will help temps reach near 90 in the afternoon. Continued oppressive humidity will make for heat indices up near 100.FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: This is the peak of the heat. We are now forecasting a high of 98 on Friday, 100 on Saturday, and 97 on Sunday. The 100 on Saturday would be a record high and the first century mark for Philadelphia since July of 2012. Heat indices up near 110 these days. All 3 will pose a danger to anyone without air conditioning.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app