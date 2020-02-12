AccuWeather: Dangerous Traveling Conditions Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with spotty freezing rain and freezing drizzle. This will create dangerous traveling conditions on back roadways. Untreated surfaces will become icy. This includes most sidewalks, parking lots and driveways. Lows 24-28.
SUNDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): There could be a touch of spotty freezing drizzle leftover across south Jersey, but for the most part we're looking at a mostly cloudy day. High 37.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Cloudy with a bit of sleet and freezing rain at times. Roads could become slick and slippery again. High 35.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with sleet and freezing rain. A significant ice storm is possible in parts of the viewing area. The ice could change over to rain in the city, south Jersey and Delaware. High 37.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. It stays cold. High 36.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a touch of sleet and/or rain during the afternoon. High 39.
FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning somewhat milder. High 42.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 39.
