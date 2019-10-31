AccuWeather: Day time rain, evening lull, late night gusty storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- HALLOWEEN FORECAST: Rain will continue off and on today into the afternoon. Eventually, it should taper off so that the evening trick or treating period should be largely dry with only a spotty shower around and a breeze blowing drops from the earlier rain from the trees. Temperatures hover in the low 70s all day and into evening.
TONIGHT: The evening looks mainly dry, but after about ten or eleven o'clock, look out for strong gusty thunderstorms arriving from the west. Some of these storms could produce damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher and even an isolated tornado, so it's important to be indoors on the lower floors as these late night storms roll through. Again, the first areas to be affected by these storms well be our western suburbs like Berks, Lancaster and Lehigh Counties, so wrapping up the trick or treating earlier will be a good ides in those areas, perhaps by 8:30 or 9pm. In the wake of these storms, overnight temperatures plunge. The low in Philadelphia is 45.
FRIDAY: Rain is over before daybreak The afternoon is sunny, but blustery with gusts as high as 45 mph. It will also be dramatically cooler with a high of just 55.
SATURDAY: A true autumn chill arrives in time for the weekend. We start out on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but our high only reaches 55.
SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine does a repeat performance, but it's even cooler with a chilly high of just 51.
MONDAY: This is yet another day of abundant sun with another chilly high around 55.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Look for a blend of sun with a few occasional clouds and an improved high of 62. A late day or night time shower is possible in some neighborhoods.
WEDNESDAY: Some lingering morning rain is possible, before the clouds begin to break and we get afternoon sunshine. The high is around 60.
THURSDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, chilly day with a brisk breeze. The high is 54.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Day time rain, evening lull, late night gusty storms
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News