AccuWeather: Decent June Weekend, Turns Wet Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a seasonably warm day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a high of 83 degrees.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 64.

SATURDAY: It can be summed up in one word: beautiful. High 83. Temperatures at the shore hit 72.

SUNDAY: We start with sunshine, but clouds increase through the day with some showers developing to the south. It's looking great for the Philly Pride Parade. High 79.

MONDAY: We start our work week with another change. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in with a warm front. We could see downpours at times. High 78.

TUESDAY: It stays unsettled, with lingering showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the morning. High 78

WEDNESDAY: It looks partly sunny and dry. High 76.

THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 75.

FRIDAY: Some sunshine with the chance of a shower. High 79.

