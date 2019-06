AccuWeather: Decent June Weekend, Turns Wet Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a seasonably warm day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a high of 83 degrees.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 64.SATURDAY: It can be summed up in one word: beautiful. High 83. Temperatures at the shore hit 72.SUNDAY: We start with sunshine, but clouds increase through the day with some showers developing to the south. It's looking great for the Philly Pride Parade. High 79.MONDAY: We start our work week with another change. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in with a warm front. We could see downpours at times. High 78.TUESDAY: It stays unsettled, with lingering showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the morning. High 78WEDNESDAY: It looks partly sunny and dry. High 76.THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 75.FRIDAY: Some sunshine with the chance of a shower. High 79.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app