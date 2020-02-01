AccuWeather: Dense Fog Advisory

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is up until 9:00 a.m. for the entire viewing area. The visibility will frequently drop below a quarter of a mile making traveling conditions difficult. Keep the beams on low and drive slowly.
SATURDAY: Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy and rather mild. High 49.
SUNDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): Partly sunny and windy. Gusts 25-35 mph. High 48.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 62. The record high is also 62 set in 2016.
TUESDAY: Clouds, limited sun. It stays very mild. High 58.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers. High 52.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with some rain. High 58.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers or brief period of rain is likely during the morning. High 46.
