AccuWeather: Dense Fog Then Some Sun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Low Clouds and fog give way to some sunshine this afternoon. It's another warm day with a high of 79.
THURSDAY: Low pressure currently in the southeast lifts northwestward, pulling up very humid air. Dewpoints will rise to the upper 60s to near 70. It will also mean any showers that develop could be efficient rain makers, although most of the activity should be west of our region. The high is 78.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, warm air and oppressive humidity. Any showers or thunderstorms that form as a cold front approaches at night, could bring more drenching downpours. The high creeps up to 85.
SATURDAY: It will be a damp start on Saturday morning with clouds and a few lingering showers. The day will transition to lower humidity and more sunshine. The high reaches 82.
SUNDAY: Drier air returns to the region, humidity is much lower and we get a nice, pleasant afternoon with a high of 74.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with a relatively cool high of just 70.
TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds with a late day shower possible. The high is 73.
