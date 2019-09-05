AccuWeather: Dorian Passes By Friday with Minimal Fanfare

RIP CURRENTS: There is a moderate risk of rip currents and heavy surf with a heightened risk possible on Friday, as Dorian moves north along the coast. Some communities have fewer lifeguards on duty after Labor Day which makes swimming in the ocean especially risky. Try to seek out guarded beaches if you're planning on entering the water and follow posted warnings and lifeguard directions.
TONIGHT: Clouds continue to thicken and a touch of rain is possible toward dawn, especially in southern areas. The low is 65.
FRIDAY: Dorian will make its closest approach to our region, but will be centered more than 200 miles out to sea. We'll see plenty of clouds with a blustery breeze and some possible rain, mainly in the eastern half of the region. Local impacts: Philadelphia and Inland: Gusts up to 30-35 mph with the chance of some rain, but only about a trace to a half inch. Along the Coast: Gusts up to 45 mph with some rain likely. As of now, a half inch to 1 inch seems the most likely amount. Tides will be running high and there could be some coastal flooding, but nothing too big with little if any beach erosion. However, surf will be heavy and dangerous rip currents are likely. The high is a very cool 72.
SATURDAY: Sunshine returns and we have a pleasant, warmer afternoon with a high of 81.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase and it cools to 79.
MONDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy day with some rain possible, mainly south of I-95. The high settles to 75.
TUESDAY: This looks like a partly cloudy day with some showers possible and another high around 78.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with a slightly warmer high of 83.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still pleasant with a seasonable high of 79.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast