AccuWeather: Dorian Racing Away, Sunshine Returns Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had lots of clouds, blustery winds (especially during the afternoon and evening) and occasional rain as Hurricane Dorian passed by well off our coast. The high in Philadelphia only hit 69 degrees, 12 degrees below average.

TONIGHT: Some additional showery precipitation is possible at times this evening before tapering off late tonight. The winds will die down a bit overnight as well. The low is a cool 60.

SATURDAY: Sunshine returns and we have a pleasant, warmer afternoon with a high of 81. Heavy surf and rip currents at the shore may ease as we move through the weekend, but it will still be important to swim near lifeguards just in case of lingering problems.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase and we cool to 79. Overall, it's a nice day for the Eagles opener.

MONDAY: Look for a cloudy start with some rain possible well south of the city. Some sun returns later in the day. The high dips to 75.

TUESDAY: This looks like a partly sunny day with a slightly warmer high around 80.

WEDNESDAY: It's more humid with a clouds and sun mix. An afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is warmer: 87.

THURSDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It's still pleasant with a warm and humid high of 89.

FRIDAY: This is looking like a mostly sunny, nice day with a high around 76.

