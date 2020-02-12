AccuWeather: Downpour and flood threat Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Cloudy and very muggy with only a shower or two. A low of 72.
THURSDAY: With the amount of moisture in the air tomorrow, it won't take much to trigger scattered downpours. An approaching cold front looks like it will do the job and activity could start in the morning becoming more widespread by the afternoon and evening. Places that get hit could easily see 2 inches plus of rain and we do have concerns for flash flooding if some of the heavier cells setup over the highly urbanized areas of the I-95 corridor. With all of the clouds and activity tomorrow temperatures will be held down closer to 80.
FRIDAY: That cold front moves through Thursday night with high pressure pushing in behind it from the Great Lakes for Friday. This will give us a transition day to end the week. We'll likely start off with clouds and even a few lingering showers southeast before sun begins to break out starting northwest. Dewpoints will drop from near 70 in the morning to close to 60 in the evening. Highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: High pressure is passing across New England and delivering a cool and comfortable northeast wind to our region. Skies will not be overly sunny as we look to have some lower level cumulus to contend with, but dewpoints will be in the upper 50s and temperatures will top out in the mid 70s. A very nice day as we get closer to fall.
SUNDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy day at this point, with some showers and storms are possible at times. It's somewhat humid with a high of 80.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. We have lower humidity and a pleasant high of 81.
TUESDAY: Look for another nice, mostly sunny day with a comfortable high of 75.
WEDNESDAY: The beat goes on with another comfortable day. Look for partly sunny skies with a nice high of 74.
