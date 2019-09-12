AccuWeather: Downpours Tonight, Much Cooler Friday

TONIGHT: Evening downpours move through. Most of the activity moves out by 8pm. But, clouds and a few showers will linger into the late night hours. The low is a more comfortable 62.
FRIDAY: Easterly winds will be the rule on Friday as high pressure will be located along the coast of Maine. We'll start the day with clouds, but drier air associated with that area of high pressure will push into our area from the northeast to the southwest through the day. As we get into the afternoon sunshine should break out making for a decent end to the week. High temps a very comfortable 73.
SATURDAY: That high pulls away and the front that came through Thursday night will lift back through as a warm front with an associated cold front following in the evening. What this means for us is a not much in the way of sun to start the weekend. The lowest levels between about 3,00 and 6,000 feet look to be fairly saturated through most of the day. We'll call it mostly cloudy with hopes of a break or two of sun from time to time. Highs right around 80. There could be a shower overnight with the cold front. .
SUNDAY: Westerly winds take over and we clear things out nicely. It should turn out mostly sunny with highs bouncing up to 85 degrees. With dewpoints in the lower 60s, it will be slightly humid.
MONDAY: We have mostly sunny skies. It's still warm and a bit more humid with a high of 88.
TUESDAY: It's a day of continued warmth with partly sunny skies and dry conditions. The high: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high: 78.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and continued warmth with a high around 80.
