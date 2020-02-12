Weather

AccuWeather: Dreary Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with light rain developing after midnight, becoming steadier towards dawn. Lows 44-48.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, damp and chilly with periods of rain, some of it heavy at times. A rumble of thunder can not be ruled out. High 55.

MONDAY: A few showers are possible during the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 52. Wind chills in the 40's.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 64.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty shower is possible. High 65.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers possible. High 67.

