AccuWeather: Drier Air Returns Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Drier air moves in tonight and dewpoints drop a bit. It will feel slightly less humid and a we'll see a bit of sun. High: 84.SATURDAY: We have a nice start to our weekend. It's rather humid, but not nearly as oppressive as it has been. It's finally dry with partly sunny skies. High: 82.SUNDAY: Clouds return with the chance of rain. It's a comfortably cool high of just 76.MONDAY: It's stays partly sunny, humid with a shower chance. High: 80.TUESDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 84.WEDNESDAY: No heat in sight! It stays comfortable with a high of 83 and some sun mixing with the clouds.THURSDAY: Sun gives way to clouds, with a high of 83.