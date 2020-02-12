Weather

AccuWeather: Drier Air Returns Tonight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Drier air moves in tonight and dewpoints drop a bit. It will feel slightly less humid and a we'll see a bit of sun. High: 84.

SATURDAY: We have a nice start to our weekend. It's rather humid, but not nearly as oppressive as it has been. It's finally dry with partly sunny skies. High: 82.

SUNDAY: Clouds return with the chance of rain. It's a comfortably cool high of just 76.

MONDAY: It's stays partly sunny, humid with a shower chance. High: 80.

TUESDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 84.

WEDNESDAY: No heat in sight! It stays comfortable with a high of 83 and some sun mixing with the clouds.

THURSDAY: Sun gives way to clouds, with a high of 83.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdelawarenew jerseypennsylvaniaphiladelphiaweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Penn State under fire for so-called COVID-19 liability waiver
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
NJ to mail out ballots; voters will have options for turning them in
Chicken wings test positive for COVID-19, experts say food transmission low
Family holds funeral service for 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Gov. Wolf asks Pa. Supreme Court to extend mail-in voting deadlines
Fresh Grocer reopens after massive flood during tropical storm
Show More
Trump's counter to Democratic convention? Swing state trips
9/11 tribute lights canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Bars at the Jersey Shore put on notice by Gov. Murphy
COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
Pa. leaders provide guidance on handling COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
More TOP STORIES News